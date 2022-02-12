The Ghana Education Service (GES) has put on hold its intended decision to organise basic ICT training for teachers online.

The training, which was to be executed with the laptops distributed to teachers under the one-teacher, one laptop initiative, was expected to attract a fee of GH₵300.

Several concerns were raised by some teacher unions including the All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) indicating that the decision will not achieve its intended purpose since most teachers are yet to receive their laptops.

They further indicated that teachers living in rural areas may not benefit from this training due to the lack of internet accessibility.

However, in a press statement sighted by Citi News on February 10, 2022, the Ghana Education Service says it will have further deliberations with the relevant stakeholders to come up with another timeline.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) will like to inform you that the online ICT training in connection with the One Teacher One Laptop initiative scheduled for February 16, 2022, has been put on hold.”

“In collaboration with KA Technologies and Microsoft, GES will have further deliberations and discussions to come up with a new date and timeline”.

Reacting to the statement, the General Secretary of the All Teachers Alliance Ghana, Albert Dadson applauded the decision taken by GES. They are therefore charging the service to totally abolish the online training due to the numerous challenges it comes with.

“We thank the GES for listening to the plight of teachers, but they shouldn’t just halt the online training. We want the physical sessions, so the online session should be abolished totally because some teachers are yet to receive their laptops”?

The union further indicated that the service should only bring up a new timeline if the training will be done in person instead of online.