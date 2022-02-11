The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, says an amount of GH¢ 2.69 billion has been mobilized from participating financial institutions for the One District One Factory policy of the government.

Currently, the policy captures 278 projects across the country.

106 factories under the policy are operational while 148 are under construction.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mr. Kyerematen said “over the last four years, the government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has facilitated the setting up of 278 companies and projects across the 16 regions. Out of this number, 106 companies are currently in operation. 148 are under construction.”

About the 1D1F programme

The 1D1F is a private sector-led initiative envisioned by President Akufo-Addo to create the necessary conducive environment for businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from government agencies, to establish factories and production units in the various districts of the country.

It seeks to change the structure of Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on import and export of raw materials to one which is focused on manufacturing, value addition, and export of processed goods by processing raw materials found largely in all districts of the country into finished or semi-finished goods.