The Ghana Airports Company Limited has appointed Pamela Djamson-Tettey as its new Managing Director.

The company in a statement said she has over 25 years of proven track record in Senior Management, including nine years in the mining industry, nine years in the manufacturing sector and five years in the power sector.

Madam Djamson-Tettey is described as well-networked, with a confident approach and integrity.

“She is strategically astute, possesses a strong ability to build sustainable relationships, with excellent interpersonal communication and language skills.”

“Pamela has excellent analytical skills with a strong bias for Political Science, Government Relations, Community Relations, Environment, International relations and Diplomatic Protocols,” the statement added.

From 2001 to 2009, Pamela was the Executive Director and Director of Corporate Relations at Diageo Ghana — Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL).

As a member of the Board of Directors of GGBL and a key member of the GGBL Executive team, her responsibilities included a wide range of business-critical agendas including; Corporate Communications, Public Policy, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Planning, Corporate Brand Reputation, Sustainable Development and key Spokesperson for GGBL.

Madam Djamson-Tettey holds a BA (Cum Laude) degree in International Relations from the United States International University Herts, UK, and San Diego California, USA (1982-1985), Postgraduate Diploma (Merit), Politics & Diplomacy, University of Kent at Canterbury, UK (1985 – 1986) and an MA degree in International Relations, University of Kent at Canterbury, UK (1986-1987).

She is also an accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana.

Her appointment comes after GACL’s previous Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa, submitted his resignation, according to a statement from the company.

Initial reports had it that Mr. Kwakwa had been dismissed by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

His departure followed the controversy over McDan aviation being asked to indefinitely suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Terminal 1 for private jet services.