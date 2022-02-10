Global Media Alliance, organizers of the prestigious Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), have officially announced the close of nominations for the 6th edition the awards scheduled for March this year.

The nominations which were open from the 15th of December 2021 to February 7, 2022 provided the general public and beverage companies the avenue to select their favourite beverages from 18 competitive categories encompassing both local and foreign beverages.

In all, a total of over 500 nominations were received comprising both brand nominations and public nominations.

Commenting Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians and the beverage companies for support and patronage over the years and for constantly availing themselves to partake in the nomination phase which contributed significantly towards a successful climax.

“Over the years, we have seen a growth in the number of entries for this phase. This is a clear indication that Ghanaians and the beverage companies in Ghana have embraced the awards scheme. As organizers, we are very grateful for their immense support and for the confidence reposed in us and we pledge our commitment to the growth of the beverage industry through this means.

“Feedback from you, our patrons, has been phenomenal in the successes GBA has chalked in its six year journey and for this we are most grateful. As always, we are open to your input all in the spirit of transforming the awards scheme for the better,” he added.

An industry first and being organized under the theme, “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry,” GBA seeks to promote both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in the awards scheme. With time, the award scheme has proven itself a tool for the promotion of best practices within the beverage industry whiles cementing its position as the bench mark for identifying beverage companies that are in touch with their markets and contributing significantly to the Ghanaian economy.

In a lead up to this year’s awards, a beverage industry tour will be organized in February for the GBA board to visit all nominated industries to familiarize with their work and practices.

Also, there would be the institution of Beverage Segments across selected media platforms as a way of exciting the public ahead of the main event whiles promoting our local beverages & enhancing the knowledge of the public about their favourite beverages.

Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA is proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSI, Perception Management International (PMI), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ministry of Trade & Industry and Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture. It is partnered by Neesim FM Bolga, Neesim FM Tamale Akonoba FM, Citi FM, Happy FM, YFM, and e.TV, Ghanaweb, Daily Guide and Business and Financial Times on the media front.