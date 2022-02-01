The Upper East Regional Health Directorate has set 2nd – 6th February 2022 for massive vaccination of residents against COVID-19.

According to the Directorate, the region has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases with one death from five districts, bringing total COVID-19 deaths to 61 out of 1,730 positive cases recorded as of January 31, 2022.

Speaking at the region’s COVID-19 Vaccination Days Campaign in Bolgatanga, Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Dzotsi, impressed on residents, particularly pregnant women, to get vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus.

He indicated that a total of 265,061 doses will be deployed for the five-day exercise through intensified outreaches and mobile teams to ensure the massive vaccination of residents in the region.

“In order to reach out to our targeted persons early enough to build herd immunity, our COVID-19 Vaccination Days Campaign is being used to ramp up our vaccination drive as part of the response strategy which is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, 2nd February to Sunday, 6th February 2022 across the region.”

“Current evidence suggests that it is safe to vaccinate pregnant women and in addition, booster doses have also been recommended for a certain category of persons as it helps sustain acquired immunity. Vaccines are now available, and I urge everyone to vaccinate against this pandemic.”

Dr. Dzotsi, stressed that the vaccines will protect pregnant women and unborn babies from severe COVID-19 diseases and associated complications.

He also emphasized that vaccinated persons have a higher survival chance against COVID-19 than unvaccinated persons; thus the need for all and sundry to endeavor to build immunity against the spread of the virus.

Dr. Dzotsi appealed to residents of the region to dispel all conspiracy theories against COVID-19 and get vaccinated as the surest way of saving lives.

The region has fully vaccinated 141,562 persons against COVID-19.