The government will on Thursday [February 10, 2022], hold a third town hall meeting on the controversial E-levy in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The event comes after previous ones held in Koforidua and Takoradi within the last month.

The Tamale event has speakers asuch as the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Hassan Tampuli, NPA CEO and MP for Gushegu, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; and Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu.

The government has said that the town hall meetings are aimed at explaining the importance of the E-levy to Ghanaians as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy.

The government also says the feedback will inform it on the implementation of the levy.

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that the government is convinced about the need for the e-levy and how it encapsulates the idea of burden-sharing for Ghana’s development.

Although the majority of Ghanaians have generally kicked against the levy, the government appears adamant and wants to push it through.