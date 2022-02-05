Government is set to roll out a support programme for students from Zongos and Inner-Cities who will gain admission to read Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as Law programmes at the various universities in the country.

According to the Coordinator for Zongo and Inner-Cities Development Secretariat, Ben Abdallah, the move forms part of the government’s vision to vigorously transform the human resources of Zongos and Inner-Cities.

Addressing members of the Central Regional Council of Imams, Ahlusunnah Imams, Council of Zongo Chiefs and selected Zongo Youth Groups, Ben Abdallah explained the new policy direction and vision of the government.

“The government led by His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawamia is committed to its promise to transform Zongos through education and other initiatives. That’s why the government has put plans in place to support students from Zongo and inner-cities to study STEM and law at various universities,” he added.

He also used the opportunity to highlight other support programmes by the government.

These include skills training, entrepreneurship and business development programs for youth and women in Zongo and Inner-Cities Communities.

He made these known during a two-day working visit to the Central Region to interact with residents of Zongo and Inner-Cities.

This forms part of his nationwide tour to acquaint himself with the concerns of these communities and also provide solutions to them.