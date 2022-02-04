The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is putting in place the necessary measures for the implementation of the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) while waiting for Parliament to pass the bill into law.

The controversial e-levy bill is yet to be brought back to Parliament for consideration, as government says consultations are still ongoing.

Even before Parliament could consider the bill, GRA says it is currently developing a monitoring platform and will deploy it as soon as the bill becomes law.

A letter to ARB Apex Bank, signed by the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Asamoah, and sighted by Citi News, said GRA would be inviting officials of the financial institution to collaborate with its technical team.

GRA thus urged ARB Apex Bank to hold itself in readiness as it awaits the passage of the Bill into Law. It added that the implementation of the monitoring platform will be in three (3) phases.

“As you may be aware, the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill is under consideration by Parliament. While we await the passage of the Bill into Law, I wish to inform you to hold yourself in readiness for the implementation of the levy in three (3) phases as soon as the Bill is passed into law.”

Government is seeking to introduce a 1.75% levy on mobile money and other financial transactions in the country.

Recent surveys show that a lot of Ghanaians are against the levy, but government insists it will still get it passed.

Government has promised to review it from 1.75% to 1.5% but the Minority Caucus in Parliament says it is still against the levy.

It argues that the tax is retrogressive and not in the best interest of the country.