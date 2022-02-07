A youth group in Enchi, Aowin Youth Forum has descended on the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah following his alleged derogatory comments on the township.

Mr. Mumin Issah during an altercation with a police officer, who stopped him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap checkpoint, was heard threatening to transfer the officer to Enchi.

The Enchi youth group in a statement said it is disappointed in the MCE for “demeaning Enchi, and openly deriding us, and putting us in such derogatory state, painting the picture that transfers to Aowin/Enchi serves as the worst punishment that an alleged disobedient policeman deserves.”

“How can an honourable man just spew words to downgrade a particular municipality and its people in such a condescending manner?”

The youth group is demanding an immediate retraction of the “defamatory and derogatory” comments.

It also wants the MCE to, as a matter of urgency, render an unqualified apology “in no uncertain terms to our Nananom, public officials working in State Agencies and Departments in Aowin and the entire people of this land.”

“We want to say unhesitatingly that, the MCE has within the course of the next 48 hours to render such an unqualified apology and in refusal to do so, prepare to meet us in a lawful forum to answer for such defamatory charges and causing public disaffection for our beloved Enchi.”

It further called on relevant stakeholders to help in the sensitization of the Ghanaian populace, “that indeed Enchi and Aowin is a safer place, with a serene and favourable environment necessary for business growth and career advancement for both public servants and private sector operators.”

Abdul-Mumin Issah is currently being prosecuted in court after an altercation between him and a police officer, one Superintendent Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday, February 3, 2022, was captured on tape and circulated on social media in which he was heard among other things threatening the police officer with a transfer to Enchi.

He also described the police officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap checkpoint.

The officer was heard challenging the MCE’s authority to disrespect and threaten him.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo consequently ordered his suspension from office pending an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Mumin Issah is confident that he will be exonerated.