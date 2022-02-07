A group by the name Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers says its members are going to boycott all mobile network activities from 6 am to 12 midday on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The group, made up of former Members of Parliament, Members of Civil Society Organizations, Media practitioners as well as Private Legal Practitioners, is protesting the challenges with the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.

It earlier impressed on the National Communications Authority to withdraw its directive asking the public to re-register SIM cards, arguing that any “attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights.”

“Following the failure of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to address concerns associated with the legality and chaotic Sim-Reregistration Exercise, we the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, and the over 7000 online petitioners, call upon our fellow countrymen and women to join our campaign for a #NoCallsDay boycott of the MNOs on Tuesday 8th February 2022.”

“On Tuesday, we are appealing to Ghanaians and all mobile network users within Ghana not to make and or receive calls and all associated mobile network activities from 6 am to 12 midday,” the group said in a statement.

The group posits that the SIM card re-registration exercise is Illegal and wants the following done;

(I) The NCA should immediately withdraw its directive for mobile network customers to re-register their SIM cards by 31st March 2022.

(II) Appropriate legal framework must be in place for any directives for sim re-registration to happen

(III) A demand for the NCA and MNOs to come up with a better and innovative way of re-registering the SIM cards without the current chaotic and inhumane re-registration process we are witnessing up and down the country.

(IV) The NCA should direct the MNOs to stop using private phones of employees to collect subscribers’ biometric data.

It warned that its next line of action if the concerns raised are not addressed after Tuesday, February 8, 2022, will be a full day’s (6 am – 6 pm) boycott on Tuesday 15th February, and same every other Tuesday until the appropriate action is taken by the NCA & MNOs.

Signed:

1. Hon. Ras Mubarak

2. Prof. Raymond Atuguba

3. Dr. Kwesi Owusu

4. H. E. Hassan Ayariga

5. Mr. Franklin Cudjoe

6. Mr. Kofi Bentil

7. Mr. Gyedu Blay Ambolley

8. Mr. Kofi Kakraba Pratt

9. Hon. Mrs. Mona Quartey

10. Mr. Samson Lardy Anyenini

11. Mr. James Afedo

12. Mr. Selorm Branttie

13. Mr. Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi

14. Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni

15. Akyaaba Addai – Sebo

16. Ms. Amma Sarfo-Kantanka

17. Mr Kwame Mfodwo

18. Mr Michael Ofori – Akuffo

19. Dr. Godfred Seidu Jassaw

20. Nana Kwaku Agyeman

21. Mr. Appiah Adomako

22. Mr. Sulemana Issifu