The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged motorists to be cautious while driving to prevent crashes amid current weather conditions.

NRSA in a statement sighted by citinewsroom.com made reference to a press release issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency on the harmattan season, thus deeming it necessary to caution all road users on its effect.

“This prevailing situation is characterised by dense foggy, dusty and hazy conditions in most parts of the country with its associated visibility challenges for motorists, especially at dawn, and after dusk, making driving risky. Driving in such a condition requires cautiousness and good judgement,” the Road Safety Authority noted in the statement.

The authority is therefore cautioning motorists to adapt to this change in weather conditions by being tolerant, and cautious when driving.

The Authority listed some guidelines drivers should follow while on the road to avoid road crashes, which may lead to deaths and injuries;

Leave a reasonable distance between you and the other vehicle.

Exercise patience.

Keep windows and mirrors clean.

Avoid excessive speeding.

Avoid unnecessary overtaking.

Use fog or driving lights (if well-equipped).

Use your low beam.

Take note of traffic and construction signs.

Use the edge line of the road as a guide.

Use advance warning triangles when your vehicle breaks down and call for immediate removal from the road.

Pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing to improve visibility to reduce the risk of getting knocked down by a vehicle.

Road contractors should ensure constant watering of untarred roads.

The above precautionary measures are believed to help reduce road crashes, if not eradicate them.