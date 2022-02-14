The Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, is demanding a full-scale investigation into the shooting incident at Lamashegu in Tamale in the Northern Region that saw one person dead and eight others injured.

According to him, the shooting by police officers is unfortunate and becoming too many in the area.

In a statement, Haruna Iddrisu said the police must be condemned for using live bullets on the youth.

“The recurrent acts of attack on the inhabitants of Tamale, through the use of live ammunition by the Police to quell disturbances that result in loss of lives and injury to innocent bystanders is unacceptable and is to be denounced. This, unfortunately, appears to be a growing trend, the third time in two years in the Tamale Metropolis. The police have no right to shoot and kill, except under extraordinary circumstances. I do not see the situation under these circumstances as extraordinary to warrant such reckless and irresponsible use of force,” he said.

Police and residents on Sunday afternoon clashed after officers allegedly shot a 24-year-old man for refusing to stop when police ordered him to.

Initial reports indicated that the wounded man was chased to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace, where he was shot by the officers.

The incident resulted in the burning of car tyres and wood on some major highways in Tamale.

Some agitated residents also hurled stones at the police patrol team that was at the scene to restore calm.

There is currently joint police and military presence in the area to calm tempers and reduce tensions.

But according to Haruna Iddrisu, the State must do more to salvage the situation.

He said besides the police investigating the matter thoroughly, the State must take up the full cost of medical treatment of the injured persons and pay attention to all others affected in various ways by the incident.

“I’m calling on the Police to take up the issue and authorize a full-scale investigation. I’ve done my widow’s mite in my representational capacity as Member of Parliament for the area; but in the meantime, the State would have to accept responsibility for the urgent medical treatment and attention of those affected.”

The Minority Leader also gave assurances that he will raise the issue on the floor of parliament for action to be taken in that regard.