The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, has said he will continue to speak his mind despite his arrest for claiming that former President John Mahama was planning to stage a coup.

Speaking for the first time after his arrest and subsequent bail, he said “no amount of populist incarceration will injunct me from voicing out or speaking my mind.”

He also suggested that he had some concerns with the Inspector General of Police.

“In the coming days, I will come out with some personal issues I have with the IGP,” he said to the press.

“As for today, I’ll take the advice of my lawyers so that while going home, I’ll advise myself properly. I’m happy with the bail… As indicated by my lawyers, this is not an offence that they will deny me bail. That is why the court granted me bail. It was not like the police were searching for me. I personally went to the regional police head office yesterday. They deliberately delayed me in order to keep me in custody. As a politician, I’m not afraid of things like this. This will not distract or worry me,” he added.

Abronye DC was detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations.

He was subsequently charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Mr. Baffoe pleaded not guilty to all counts of these charges.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation has established that his claims against the former NDC flagbearer are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace.

Mr. Baffoe is alleged to have said that Mr. Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

He claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator made these assertions on Accra based Hot 93.9 FM, while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.