The Ghana Police Service has apologised to the chief and people of Lamashegu and Dagbon as a whole over the misconduct of some police officers which led to the death of one person.

The police rendered the apology when a delegation sent by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), led by Deputy IGP, COP Tetteh Yohuno visited the Lamashegu Chief’s palace on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Addressing the Chief and people, Mr. Tetteh Yohuno commended the Lamashe Naa for his role in protecting the life of the police officer at the centre of disturbances in the town, noting that legal proceedings against the officer and the team involved in the incident have begun.

“Even though the policeman misconducted himself, you still have the good heart to receive him. On behalf of the IGP, we thank you and your subjects for assisting in rescuing the situation. The police who shot into the car causing the clash and the one who made the derogatory post have been interdicted.”

General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, who shot into the unregistered Toyota Camry that triggered the clashes, has been charged with causing harm and has been remanded into police custody to reappear in court on February 24, 2022.

Also, another officer, Corporal Monney Koranteng, who made derogatory comments on social media against the Lamashegu Chief and his people, has also been charged for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace. He has, however, been granted bail to the tune of GH¢5,000 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear before the court on February 28, 2022.

The IGP’s delegation also visited the deceased’s family and the injured at the hospital. Currently, four persons are on admission at the Tamale teaching hospital.

Over the last few days, the residents of Lamashegu in the Northern Region, Tamale got into a clash with the police after an officer chased an unregistered vehicle into the Chief’s palace, and fired a gunshot leaving the driver injured.

The youth retaliated, and it resulted in a clash between the police and the residents. The shootings led to the death of an 18-year-old boy and several others injured.

This act angered the youth, who in the quest to retaliate by burning a police officer alive in his home ended up almost burning a fire service officer alive.

Apparently, the room where some unknown persons went to set ablaze used to house a police officer, but he(the police) had moved to another room in the same compound.

The Ghana Police Service has assured of dealing with the police officers involved and prays calm in Tamale.