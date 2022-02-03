A Member of Parliament’s Transport Committee, Yusif Jajah, has said it will take between one to two years for McDan Aviation to regularise its private jet services at the Kotoka International airport.

Yusif Jajah said this came to light at a crucial meeting held in Parliament today, Thursday, February 3, 2022.

“From the meeting we had, I can foresee McDan Aviation operating commercially in the next one to two years because as we speak, he does not have the licence.”

“It is still now going through the process to acquire the commercial licence and it takes some time to acquire the licence.”

Earlier this week, McDan Aviation suspended its services after a launch of the service that took place last week without the consent of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

As a result, the Ghana Airports Company issued a directive suspending McDan’s private jet services operations for breaching regulatory requirements.

In response, McDan called for further engagements and guidance on the next processes to follow.

Yusif Jajah further explained that the suspension of McDan’s services was not only based on the company’s failure to meet financial obligations.

“If you look at the letter technically, it stated some operational requirements and obligations. So it is not only the financial aspect of it. What he did was to get a private jet license.”

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, McDan Aviation announced the suspension of its private jet operations at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport to enable the management of the company to hold talks with the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), over contentions regarding operational procedures.

This was after the GACL, in a letter also dated January 31, 2022 indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).