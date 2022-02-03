An Accra High Court has ordered one of the accused persons in the killing of an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa for alleged ritual purposes to file his notice of alibi within 21 days.

This comes after the accused, Nicholas Kani, claimed he was not around when the crime was committed.

The directive by the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, is to allow the police to ascertain or refute the claim made by the accused.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the presiding judge also ordered that the prosecution serve the defence with their disclosures which include the charge sheets, facts, statements of the witnesses and accused persons given at the police station and anything of evidential value which the defence may or may not rely on at the trial.

This is to allow the accused persons to have sufficient time and facilities to prepare for their defence.

The case has been adjourned to February 22, 2022.

The slain 11-year-old, Ishmael Mensah, was killed in April 2021.

Reports indicate that the teenagers lured the deceased into an uncompleted building, and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks, killing him instantly.

They subsequently buried him in the building.

Police said the suspects planned to recover the victim’s body later that night for the supposed money rituals.

The two suspects made their first appearance in court on April 6, 2021.

In connection with the killing, Charity Mensah, a traditional priestess, was also arrested. She was granted bail on the basis that she was a nursing mother.