Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region have called off a strike which was declared on Friday over failure by the management of the hospital and the Health Ministry to address their concerns.

The aggrieved doctors are demanding the payment of their car maintenance and their 13th-month allowances.

The strike was expected to impact negatively on healthcare delivery at the hospital which is a major referral facility.

But, following a meeting between the management of the hospital, the leadership of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, and the Ghana Medical Association today, the doctors have called off the strike.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association and a member of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo who spoke to Citi News said they met with the management of the hospital on Saturday [February 5] and have seen the hospital’s proposal to satisfy their conditions of service and have consequently agreed to it.

“This morning the [hospital] CEO and his management called and showed detailed evidence of how to go about these conditions that are outstanding as part of our conditions of service and we are satisfied. Once that was satisfied, we called a meeting with the members and the proposal was was presented to them which they also accepted.”

“Having agreed to the proposals on both side, there is no need to continue with the strike. It has been called off with immediate effect,” he said.

Dr. Baidoo stressed that the doctors were not strike-happy but only wanted what was due them to given to them.