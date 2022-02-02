A former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has described organizers of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage as hypocrites.

According to the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, organizers of the Memorial Heritage refused to support his institute which seeks to iconize and preserve the legacy of the late President Atta Mills.

He said this at the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage in Accra on Tuesday

Speaking to Citi News, the CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, alleged that the Presidential Candidate for the NDC in the 2020 election; John Mahama, did not show commitment during his tenure as President to build the Asomdwoe park where the Late Atta Mills was buried.

“Akufo-Addo and President Mills both attended the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute of Winneba in those days. I approached the President, charging him to revive the Atta Mills Park since Atta-Mills is his friend from way back.”

“Luckily, he heard my cry and is doing it for the nation. God willing on the 24th of July this year, Akufo-Addo will commission Asomdwe park. This is what is making former President Mahama uneasy. He has the opportunity to do so, but didn’t.”