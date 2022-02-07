The Ghana Tourism Authority, GTA, has begun a series of stakeholder engagements in readiness to celebrate the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival in April this year.

The annual Kwahu Easter celebration which has gained international recognition since its inception is one of the biggest tourism events on the calendar of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

But the annual event which brings dozens of tourists from the diaspora and serves as a major revenue booster for the hospitality players in the country was put on hold for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the Media Launch of the National Chocolate Week celebration at the Tetteh Quashie Cocoa Farm at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang confirmed that the celebration will come off this year.

He said the GTA is working on protocols and a final sign-off from the Ministry of Health to make this year’s event one of a kind.

” This year God willing Kwahu Easter is going to come on and in order to kick-start the process, we have engaged stakeholders. Next week is a big week for us, we have a series of stakeholder engagements with the traditional council, with the various districts and municipal assemblies in the area, and the hoteliers more importantly, and also everybody who is involved in the organization of events around Kwahu, we want it to be one of a kind. We want to also ensure that the safety and health protocol are rightly adhered to and in place, so I can confirm that based on the final stakeholder’s engagement we will be having next week, we will be making the announcement that Kwahu Easter will happen”.

Akwasi Agyemang however called on investors and other partners to get on board for a successful event this year.

“We are telling them they should get ready, we still have some two months to go. As I indicated, we started some series of engagement, we are working on the protocols, and we need to get some final signal from the Ghana Health Service. Based on all the protocols and what happened in the past in terms of outdoor activities and respect for the protocols that we did around December, we are very confident that we will get the final green light and then we will have Kwahu ooo kwahu this year”.