The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has advised the Pantang Nurses and Midwifery Training School to seek the assistance of Interpol to track a former teacher who benefitted from unearned salaries amounting to about GH¢70,000.

The amount includes the two years she was on a study leave where she was deemed to have received an unearned salary.

The teacher did not return after leaving the school for a study leave after the support and funds offered her by the institution.

During a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee, its chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, issued a directive for the culprit to be tracked and made to pay the said amount.

“You have to contact the director of Interpol, provide the necessary information about her… so that they can track her,” he told the head of the training school.

Mr. Avedzi also urged relatives of the former teacher to come out and take responsibility for their family member’s actions.

“If any relative of hers is listening to us, then they should make the effort and contact the school immediately and make the appropriate arrangements and pay the money,” the chairman of the committee said.