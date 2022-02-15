The Coalition of Private Transport Operators and the government are holding opposing positions on what should be the appropriate rate for the increment in transport fares expected to take effect in the coming weeks.

Whereas the Coalition of Private Transport Operators proposed an increment of not less than 20 percent, the government is pushing for a 10 percent increment.

The three-hour meeting, the second to be held in one week, ended in a stalemate as both parties held entrenched positions.

The transport operators say the meeting ended inconclusively and has been postponed to Friday 18th, February 2022.

The coalition will, however, meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the way forward ahead of their next engagement with the government.

The operators had earlier insisted that they would push for the government to approve a 30 percent increment in transport fares.

They say the increment is justified considering the increment in fuel prices, the high cost of spare parts, and the associated impact on their business.

A representative of the operators and the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, last week said the meeting with the government was just a formality to seek their input, and that the 30 percent increment will be announced regardless.

“We are saying that the 30 percent is not a proposal. It is what we are going to take, regardless of what government will say. We have all agreed on the 30 percent, but the government must also have an input in it, that is why we are meeting the government on Thursday, February 10, 2022.”

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but Ghanaians should expect the announcement of the increment from now to the 19th of this month. We will publicize it,” he said.