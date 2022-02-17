Staff of the Ghana Meteorological Agency will from tomorrow, February 18, 2022, begin an indefinite strike to demand better conditions of service.

According to the staff of Ghana Meteorological Agency, they presented a resolution to the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation dated 5th January 2022 without any response.

They have therefore resolved to embark on an indefinite strike action starting from Friday to press home their demands.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is responsible for providing information on weather situations on a daily basis.

It also keeps meteorological watch over the Flight Information Region (FIR) for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The weather information provided by the agency is also used in a number of sectors including agriculture, industry, civil engineering, forestry, management of dams, tourism, among others.

