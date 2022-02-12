The Moroccan authorities have decided to survey all abandoned wells across the country after a trapped young boy died in a valiant but unsuccessful rescue attempt last week.

Rayan’s plight at the bottom of a narrow 32m (104ft) deep borehole gripped millions in Morocco and beyond.

A water ministry official, Abdelaziz Zerouali, said the survey was designed to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

He said those who dug wells that flouted regulations would be required to pay to make them safe.

He added that more than 1,000 Moroccans a year were already being punished for illegal drilling.