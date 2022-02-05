10-year-old N’Adom Darko-Asare, a pupil of DPS International Ghana, has won the 2022 Spelling Bee competition.

Miss Darko-Asare’s championship word was “BATHYPELAGIC.”

10-year-old Nii Odartey Elorm Manyo-Plange of The Roman Ridge School emerged first runner-up with Aarna Bhaveshkumar Tailor, 11 from the DPS International Ghana, Tema, being the second runner-up.

The finals of the competition witnessed 115 total participants commencing in the first round, with scores falling out in subsequent rounds until the 12th round that had the three finalists spelling their way through.

Nii Odartey and Aarna both missed their final words but fortunately got to be named finalists based on points accrued from their performance.

For her prize as the champion, N’Adom Darko-Asare won a trip to Washington DC, USA to represent Ghana at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, $500 spending money, an engraved trophy, a fully installed DStv Explora decoder with a 6-month subscription, Indomie products, a gold medal, and GH¢300 Goil fuel vouchers.

Nii Odartey Elorm Manyo-Plange won a trip to Nairobi sponsored by Kenya Airways, $150 spending money, a fully installed DStv HD Zapper decoder with 3 months compact viewing, Indomie products, a silver medal and GH¢150 Goil fuel vouchers.

Aarna Bhaveshkumar Tailor also won a trip to Nairobi sponsored by Kenya Airways, $150 spending money, a fully installed DStv HD Zapper decoder with 3 months compact viewing, Indomie products, a bronze medal and GH¢150 Goil fuel vouchers.

All other spellers were given a certificate of recognition, Indomie products, customised T-shirts, commemorative medals, a customised bag and novels donated by the PAS-US Embassy, while the top three winners’ schools each received a certificate of recognition, GH¢1,000 fuel vouchers sponsored by GOIL.

The Spelling Bee -Gh is a literacy programme targeted at primary school children in Ghana. It teaches them how to use the English language effectively.

Over the past fourteen years, the Scripps Spelling Bee-franchised program has been running in Ghana. The Spelling Bee has impacted over 30,000 students throughout the then 10 regional capitals of the country.

The Spelling Bee-Gh operates an inclusive policy where students with special needs are supported to participate in the programme.

In line with that, the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf in Adjei Kojo, has been receiving support from The Spelling Bee to participate in the programme and incorporate sign language in the oral competition.