The National Executive Committee of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), will later today [Friday, February 4, 2022], meet to deliberate on their next line of action following an order by the High Court to seek out-of-court settlement with the National Labour Commission.

The Accra High Court advised the two parties to address outstanding issues out of court and only seek justice in court if their efforts still fail.

The NLC had earlier taken UTAG to court to compel the striking lectures to suspend their strike.

The National President of UTAG, Professor Solomon Nunoo, said the association would suspend its strike once government shows commitment to address their concerns.

“Tomorrow [Friday], if our employers call us and tell us that they have listened to the issue and they believe that this is the time to give us what we are requesting for so we should go back to the lecture room, we will be back. So far we have not heard anything from our employers for us to see that they are concerned about what is going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC), has once again invited government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to a meeting over the ongoing strike.

The meeting is slated for Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11: 00 am.

“The National Labour Commission wishes to invite all parties to appear before it on Monday, February 2022, at 11:00AM. The invitation is pursuant to the directive by the High Court at the hearing of the matter by the court today, 3rd February 2022. All parties must endeavour to attend”, the NLC said in a letter to the stakeholders involved.

UTAG’s strike to demand better conditions of service has entered its fourth week with the academic calendar already disrupted across all public universities in the country.