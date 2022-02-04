The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has notified the police that it will organise a street protest dubbed ‘Yentua Demonstration” on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to among other things, put pressure on the government to rescind its ‘desperate’ efforts on the electronic transaction levy (e-levy).

The demonstration is expected to start in the morning at 7:00am at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, said the youth are “frustrated and tired of the happenings in the country as a result of the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

“There is an urgent need for a mass protest to put pressure on the government to rescind its ‘desperate’ efforts on the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) and end widespread corruption, redeem young people from mass unemployment, pay outstanding arrears to workers and end the UTAG strike immediately.”

“Young people are fed up and will resist across the country the continuous deterioration of the governance of this country,” he added.

Petitions will be presented to the President at the seat of government, Jubilee House, and the Speaker of Parliament at Pariiament House.