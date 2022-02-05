The Greater Accra Regional Police Command says no arrest has been made yet following the chaos that characterised the demolition of some unauthorised structures at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange during the Operation Clean Your Frontage program.

Traders around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra resisted moves by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, security personnel, and the Operation Clean Your Frontage taskforce to demolish their structures said to be sited at unauthorised locations in the area.

The retailers pelted stones at the bulldozer being used for the exercise, breaking its windscreen, amidst gunshots.

The exercise was immediately aborted while the taskforce moved to Kaneshie to extend the exercise to that area.

In an interview with Citi News, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu said, although there has not been any arrests, the demolition has been conducted successfully.

“The exercise was executed at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle. The said building was an unapproved structure and as part of Operation Clean Your Frontage, it was demolished. Initially, the people were trying to resist us. After we called for reinforcement, the situation was brought under control.”

“We have not made any arrests yet,” he added.