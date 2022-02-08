A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu and member of the group campaigning against the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise, Ras Mubarak, says the group, Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, has series of protests planned as part of efforts to get the National Communications Authority (NCA) to halt the ongoing exercise.

He said the #NoCallsDay declared today [Tuesday February 8, 2022], is the first of several actions to drum home their demands.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Ras Mubarak said they among other things want Ghanaians to be treated with dignity during the process and efforts must be put in place to stop the chaos that has characterized the exercise, noting that the NCA must ensure it gets parliamentary approval for the exercise.

“The NCA should halt the directive for people to re-register [their SIM cards] and go to seek the necessary legislative backing for re-registration and also put in place measures to stop the chaos that has characterized the SIM re-registration exercise,” he said.

Ras Mubarak is a leading member of the campaign group made up of former Members of Parliament, members of Civil Society Organizations, media practitioners, as well as private legal practitioners.

The group has collected over 7,000 signatures online as part of the campaign to boycott mobile phone calls between 6am and 12noon on Tuesday.

“Our protest is from 6am to 12noon as the first in a series of activities that we intend to roll out should they refuse to heed the call,” he indicated.

He said while the group appreciates the fact that the protest could negatively impact mobile network operators, they have no option but to fight for the rights of Ghanaians that “no Ghanaian should suffer a company’s inability to do the right thing to ensure their dignity is preserved.”

He further accused the government of being intransigent and arrogant in acting on the matter despite the chaos and confusion surrounding the SIM card re-registration exercise.