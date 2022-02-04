On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, nominees of the second edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards, will be announced.

The announcement will be broadcast on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM at 9am on Tuesday.

After receiving hundreds of entries from the public, the EAA Academy made up of professionals from the various subfields of the arts, will whittle down the list through their expertise by critically examining the works of the nominees in the year under review.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards, organised by Citi TV, celebrates entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art.

This year’s award will honour people in the showbiz sector whose works fall within the 2021 eligibility year.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, writing, comedy, among others.

The maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards which was held virtually on 27th March 2021, generated a lot of excitement in the entertainment industry.

Adina and Stonebwoy won the Female and Male Artist of the Year respectively, with ‘Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later’, winning Movie of the Year.

Other winners include Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez; Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel; Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie; Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe; Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah and Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon.

Actor Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto won the overall Entertainment Personality of the Year award.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards is powered by Citi TV, Citi FM, ghanaweekend.com, and sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.

Visit www.entertainmentachievementawards.com for more information.