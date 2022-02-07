There is simmering tension in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region ahead of the upcoming polling station elections of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

A group calling itself the Concerned NPP Members in the constituency is raising red flags over an alleged plot by some executives to compile an album without using laid down procedure.

Speaking to Citi News, some members of the group said; “Per the constitution of the party, every four years, the party organizes elections from the polling stations through to the coordinators, to the constituency level. Unfortunately, in the last two to three years, we had issues with the album, and we are hearing that it’s about to happen again. We as good party members want to avoid the recurrence.”

Similar concerns arose in the constituency before the 2020 general elections, and some aggrieved party members at the time dragged some executives to court.

The Concerned NPP Members of the Kwadaso Constituency have petitioned the party’s council of elders and its leadership to intervene and avert possible chaos in the constituency.

They were at the party’s office to present a petition to them, but, on reaching the premises, they found out that it was locked, although there were people having meetings in there. This, to them, affirms that even amongst the executives, there is a misunderstanding.

“From our intel, we hear that they want to move the party’s organization from the grassroots to the top, meaning they want to put the people they think can retain them as party executives, one of which we would not allow.”

The group assured of a stern opposition to anything outside the rules of engagements as set by the party guiding the elections and will fight for the betterment of the party in Kwadaso.

Meanwhile, NPP executives in the Kwadaso Constituency after receiving a copy of the petition declined to comment on the matter.