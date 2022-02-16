The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released its timetable for the election of its local and national executives across the country.

The opening and closing of nominations for the executives will be between February 19, 2022, to February 29, 2022.

Vetting of prospective aspirants will start on February 22, 2022, and end on February 24, 2022, while the conduct of the election will be between February 25, 2022, and March 5, 2022.

This was disclosed in a memo from the Director of Research and Elections to Regional Chairmen, Secretaries and Chairmen of the polling stations, among others.

The election of new national officers of the party has been slated for July 14 to July 16.

April 22 to 24 has also been scheduled for constituency elections, while the regional elections will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of May.

The elections will be supervised by the party’s National Elections Committee.