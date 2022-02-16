The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is going to stand by its Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, throughout his court processes following his arrest for making coup allegations against former President John Dramani Mahama.

Abronye DC was detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Police Command after he honoured their invitation over allegations that Mr. Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

He was subsequently charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Addressing the media after today’s court proceeding where Abronye DC was granted bail, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye said “We came to the Circuit Court 8 today with our lawyer. After hearing the case, the judge granted him bail with two sureties. We are grateful to the court for this.”

”We had our National Chairman [Freddie Blay] in court today to support him, the General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu was also here. We also had MPs for Sunyani East and West, Ignatius Baffour Awuah among others here. We had a leading member of the Constitutional and Legal Committee, Lawyer Nimako also here, and a host of party faithful. He is our Regional Chairman, and we are going to support him throughout,” he added.

Abronye DC has said he will continue to speak his mind despite his arrest.

Speaking for the first time after his arrest and subsequent bail, he said, “no amount of populist incarceration will injunct me from voicing out or speaking my mind.”

He also suggested that he had some concerns with the Inspector General of Police.

Mr. Baffoe pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.