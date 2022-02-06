The National Service Scheme (NSS) has partnered with the “I AM WORTH IT” (IAWI) Project, to imbibe into the personnel before they exit the service soft skills for their personal growth.

The National Service Secretariat has begun in line with its theme for the year, “Deploying for employment; the new NSS approach” a process to imbibe soft skills into graduate service personnel before the end of their service.

To achieve this objective, the Secretariat has partnered with the “I am worth it” Project to make accessible soft skills needed in the workforce to personnel to adequately equip them for the job market.

The “I am worth it Project” is a Canadian-based institution that provides successful soft skills training, innovative business skills, and personal development worldwide with the aim of making the trainee employable.

Executive Director for NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, said this move is to help personnel become more employable.

“I see this one as a new season, and being a new season, we should bring directors, one with very enviable records who can help push the core mandates of the Scheme; mobilize and deploy. We, therefore, thought through to partner with the “I Am Worth It Project” to share their experience with the workers, especially when we want to readjust as we would be turning 50 years next year. What innovative plans have we put in place to help our personnel? This project will help the personnel have some soft skills which would make them highly employable by the time they would leave the service.”

The National Service Scheme is said to become an employable agency that will create job opportunities for the youth in the country.

It has agreed to roll out more innovative programmes to ensure the gainful and viable employment of personnel after the service.

These programmes will equip personnel with skills that will aid them to create their own business after service.

This is a quest to curb the increasing unemployment numbers in the country, one of which a good number of service personnel add up to after their service.

At a speech at the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) elections and orientation at the Burma Camp in Greater Accra on Friday, January 21, 2022, the Executive Director of the scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi said;

“Per our records, only 24% of National Service Personnel reliably find jobs, while a whole 76% end up jobless at the end of each year, so we are using these programmes to work on the numbers to turn the figures around.”

Some initiatives include the Pathways to Sustainable Employment (PaSE) Project, Ghana Tech Lab (GTL), which is currently training 600 service personnel in mobile apps and website building skills, amongst others, to help solve problems.