#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been charged with treason felony after he made comments on social media that have been deemed to be a coup threat.

The Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, remanded Mr. Barker-Vormawor, into police custody till February 28.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, February 11, upon his return to the country from the UK.

According to a police statement, his arrest was necessitated following a comment he made on the social media platforms to the effect that he would stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy is passed into law.

During a court hearing today, the lawyer for the suspect, Akoto Ampaw, prayed the court to grant him bail but the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, opposed the plea and asked that he be remanded due to the nature of the case.