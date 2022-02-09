The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, celebrated his 65th birthday with close friends and a family at a private ceremony last week.

The talking point of the party was the special “E-levy cake” that was on display at the birthday celebration.

It is unclear if the Suame legislator sponsored the cake himself or it was a gift from the star-studded guests at the event.

It is also not clear what the motive is considering that many Ghanaians are against the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy, and may find this decision insensitive.

Among the guests at the party were Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Samira Bawumia; Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi, known in real life as Bernard Antwi Boasiako; and Senyo Hosi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors.

Many Ghanaians have started reacting to the photos since they started circulating online on Tuesday. Already, they are criticizing the controversial 1.75% E-levy which most people are kicking against.

Most of the social media comments have condemned the use of the image by the experienced politician, as they consider it a mockery of their opposition to the levy.

See photos below: