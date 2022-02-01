The Education Committee in Parliament is expected to meet the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, over the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), today, Tuesday.

According to the Ranking Member on the Committee, this has become necessary as tertiary institutions risk being shut down as the strike enters week four.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 this year, to demand better conditions of service.

In an interview with Citi News, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, said the outcome of their engagement with the Education Minister will determine the next line of action.

“As a committee, we are worried about the protracted nature of the UTAG strike. We know the effect it is having on the students and the management of the various accredited universities.”

“Although we know he has had some engagements, he would have to brief us, and depending on the situation and looking at what he will tell us, we will advise what steps the committee will take in that direction.”

Meanwhile, the President of the University of Ghana UTAG chapter, Dr. Samuel Nkuban, says the strike would continue until their demands are met.

“Such assurances are not things we are taking anymore. Our demands are straightforward. If the government wants to make an offer, the government should make an offer, and we consider, or we don’t consider.”

UTAG members on all campuses have been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

The striking lecturers have so far ignored a directive by the National Labour Commission to return to work after their strike was declared illegal.