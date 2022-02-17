President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante as Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Their appointment was disclosed in a letter dated 16th February 2022.

“In line with the constitutional requirements governing such appointments, the Governing Board at its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on 15th February 2022, confirmed the appointment of Mr. Perry Okudzeto and Mrs. Linda Asante to the position of Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority,” a portion of the letter said.

Their appointment was confirmed at the NPA’s 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on 15th February 2022 and will be effective on 1st March 2022.

The President made the appointment pursuant to the powers vested in him under Section 49 (1) of the NPA 2005 (Act 691).

It states: “The President shall in accordance with Article 195 of the Constitution appoint other staff of the Authority.”