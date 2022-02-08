The Ghana Physician Assistants Association says the failure of the Ministry of Health to respond to its concerns regarding better conditions of service within the next seven days will result in an industrial action.

The Association in its post-2021 Annual General Conference over the weekend raised several concerns affecting its members and the smooth delivery of services.

The Association is also perturbed about the poor treatment of physician Assistants by the Medical and Dental Council and the high level of unemployment within its fold.

Speaking at a news conference in Kumasi, President of the Association, Emmanuel Yaw Appiah, said if the government does not respond in time, its industrial action will severely affect the delivery of health care in the country.

“The Ministry of Health should as a matter of urgency initiate processes leading to a broader stakeholder engagement within six months on the mounting specialty programme for practicing physician assistants in Ghana. The Ministry of Health and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) must officially appoint physician assistants as sub-district heads and commensurate remunerations must be attached to such positions,” he said.

The association also demanded the provision of financial clearance for the 800 physician assistants who are home and yet to be employed.

“Also, the Ministry of Health shall within two months seek financial clearance for the over 800 physician assistants who are sitting at home. We expect the Ministry of Health to within the next 7 days response to all our issues or we publish a road map that would ultimately lead to an industrial action,” Emmanuel Yaw Appiah said.