As part of reforms in its service delivery, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced plans to migrate from the current biometric passport to a chip-embedded passport system this year.
According to sector Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the chip-embedded passport will enhance the security features of passports.
“Plans are far advanced for Ghana to migrate from the current biometric passport system to a CHIP embedded passport. The CHIP embedded passport project is being undertaken through a public-private partnership agreement. The agreement is currently being considered by the Ministry of Finance and the rollout is said to be done in the course of the year. The introduction of the new system will largely enhance the security features of our passports in line with the standards by the International Civil Aviation Organization”, the Minister said.
The Nana Akufo-Addo administration pledged to introduce chip-embedded passports for Ghana should it win power to run the country for a second term.
This is to keep up the pace of technological advancement and enhance the security of the Ghanaian passport
A Chip-embedded passport also known as a biometric passport is a traditional passport that has an embedded electronic microprocessor chip that contains biometric information that can be used to authenticate the identity of the passport holder.
It uses contactless smart card technology, including a microprocessor chip (computer chip) and antenna (for both power to the chip and communication) embedded in the front or back cover, or center page, of the passport.
Government has over the last two years embarked on a number of initiatives to facilitate the process of passport acquisition for Ghanaians such as the online passport application and downloadable Portable Document Format (PDF) passport application forms.