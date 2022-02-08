As part of reforms in its service delivery, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced plans to migrate from the current biometric passport to a chip-embedded passport system this year.

According to sector Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the chip-embedded passport will enhance the security features of passports.



“Plans are far advanced for Ghana to migrate from the current biometric passport system to a CHIP embedded passport. The CHIP embedded passport project is being undertaken through a public-private partnership agreement. The agreement is currently being considered by the Ministry of Finance and the rollout is said to be done in the course of the year. The introduction of the new system will largely enhance the security features of our passports in line with the standards by the International Civil Aviation Organization”, the Minister said.



The Nana Akufo-Addo administration pledged to introduce chip-embedded passports for Ghana should it win power to run the country for a second term.

This is to keep up the pace of technological advancement and enhance the security of the Ghanaian passport