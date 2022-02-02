The Accra Regional Police Command has announced a temporary closure of some principal roads in the region ahead of the Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

ECOWAS leaders are meeting in Accra to discuss the political situation in Burkina Faso.

A press statement signed by Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Juliana Obeng, stated that some principal roads in Accra will be closed to motorists and will be opened immediately after the summit.

Some affected roads are; Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea, Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue to National Theatre traffic light, and Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through to Ako Adjei.

“Motorists are requested to take note of these traffic arrangements and comply accordingly. Meanwhile, the command has made adequate provision for Motor Traffic Police Officers to be detailed at vantage points to offer the needed assistance to motorists.”

“The public is encouraged to cooperate with the Police to ensure effective traffic management during and after the period. Any inconveniences caused are deeply regretted.”

Virtual summit

ECOWAS held a virtual Extraordinary Summit on January 28, 2022, after the January 24, 2022, coup in Burkina Faso.

After the Summit, the Authority deployed a high-level mission to hold consultations with the military leaders in that country.

A joint ministerial mission was also deployed to assess the political situation in Burkina Faso and submit its report to the leadership of ECOWAS.

ECOWAS heads of state will be considering reports from the missions deployed.

The sub-regional body is also expected to touch on the political situation in Guinea-Bissau.