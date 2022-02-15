Police have asked members of the Nation Builders Corps preparing to demonstrate to postpone their protest from February 15 to February 17, 2022.

In a letter to the leadership of the protestors, the police said it cannot provide security today “due to operational exigencies.”

“The Command, therefore, advises that you postpone your intended demonstration to Thursday 17th February 2022 to enable police to provide you with the needed security,” the letter added.

Giving further directions, police said the protestors should gather at Obra Spot and start the intended demonstration at 9:30 am in order to avoid rush hour traffic.

NABCO trainees are protesting the non-payment of stipends for about six months.

In November 2021, the NABCO Secretariat admitted to some challenges with persons who had for several months not received their allowances and said it had prioritised payment of those allowances to those who were owed about two months allowance.

It however gave assurances that payments to all trainees were being made and would soon reflect in beneficiaries’ accounts.

The programme ended in October 2021, though trainees were asked to remain at the post.

The government had indicated, during the presentation of the 2022 budget, that the YouStart programme and a Digital inclusion program would gradually absorb the remaining NABCO trainees.

NABCO was introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2017 as part of a job creation plan.