Police have invited the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC for questioning.

According to the police, Abronye DC had accused former President John Dramani Mahama of allegedly planning to stage a coup, hence the invite.

“The Accra Regional Command has invited Kwame Baffoe to report to the Regional Headquarters by 4pm today [Tuesday, February 15, 2022] to assist investigation, failure of which he will be arrested,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service announced.

“The public will be updated in due course,” police added in the statement signed by Director-General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

The NPP stalwart is alleged to have said that John Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

Abronye DC, according to some media reports, claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator allegedly made the claim on Hot 93.9FM while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.