The reinstated Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof. Mawutor Avoke is calling for peace and unity at the school.

He says the school can only forge forward if it puts behind it all the acrimony and bickering it witnessed in the last five years and work towards ensuring progress.

Prof. Avoke who was speaking after his reinstatement said he is glad about the opportunity to come back.

“I want to give thanks to everybody. It has been a rollercoaster of a journey but we are all glad that today, we have come back to the university that we love. What is urgently required at the University of Education, Winneba is unity, reconciliation and peace,” he said.

Prof. Avoke further indicated that he will work with the university council to find a way to ensure that all other persons who were dismissed from the school amidst the 5-year-long litigation are also reinstated.

“It is also critical to understand that we must work together. As we celebrate today, we are mindful of some of our colleagues who have not have the opportunity come back. Within the coming days, we will work with council to come out with framework to see that those other people who were dismissed and at home will also come back,” he added.

A legal tussle, which began in July 2017, saw Professor Mawutor Avoke and three other principal officers dismissed for some alleged financial malfeasance.

Three senior lecturers including Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh were later in 2019 dismissed for misconduct and insubordination.

But the Winneba High Court on Tuesday, February 2, 2022, ordered that Professor Mawutor Avoke be reinstated including all those who were affected by the legal tussle.