Protesters have started massing up at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange for the street march against the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

Under the umbrella body, Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (GCG), the groups had scheduled to start the procession at 7:00 am.

The Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana in an interview with Citi News, said the group is expecting over 1000 participants by the time they get to Parliament to present their petition.

He said they have received communication that hundreds are on their way to the converging point for the protest to begin.

He indicated that all the 137 Members of the Minority Caucus will make an appearance.

“Our National Organiser, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah will be here. Whether the NDC flagbearer, Mr. Mahama will be here, I will keep it a secret,” he added.

Mr. Agbana also noted that extensive discussions have been held with the police the past couple of days to ensure that the demonstration is violent-free.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, also said “Can he [President Akufo-Addo] show us the value of the money he has borrowed and what he has used them for? That way, we will understand what GH¢6 billion can do. If you were not able to manage the monies well, how can we trust you with this extra amount?”

“Ghanaians are opposed to the E-Levy. This is not an NDC agenda. The President and his government have lied to us for a long time. We are fed up. Enough is enough.”

The group is demonstrating to express their displeasure over attempts by the government to get Parliament to approve the controversial 1.75% E-levy.

The government is hoping to generate over GH¢6 billion from mobile money and other digital transactions in the country.