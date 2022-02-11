The Youth-Wing of the People’s National Congress (PNC), has appealed to the government to reduce the controversial E-Levy rate from 1.75% to 1% to limit the anticipated hardship on Ghanaians.

“PNC believes that a reduction from 1.75% rate to 1% rate will minimise the possible hardship the levy will have on the people of Ghana.

They further appealed to Ghanaians to support the government’s E-Levy to help sustain the country’s economy.

“It is our appeal to fellow Ghanaians to side with the government in its call to sacrifice in building our nation, especially the future of the youth.”

In the press statement, the youth-Wing of the PNC admitted that the COVID-19 impact on the country’s economy is huge, and that interest paid on loans makes it difficult for continuous borrowing.

“Admittedly, the economy is recovering from the COVID -19 pandemic; whose main impact has significantly reduced government revenue amidst the numerous financial demands to keep the country running. The interest paid on loans tops government expenditure, hence, continued borrowing cannot be an option for the country.”

In a quest to give hope to Ghanaians, the PNC promised to block all financial leakage in state institutions when given the mandate to lead the country.

“We want to assure Ghanaians that a future PNC government shall block all financial leakages in state institutions and create more wealth for the country.”

