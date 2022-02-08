The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Jinapor, says he will within this week make public some of the actions to be taken against mining companies who were found culpable in the Appiate investigative report.

Samuel Abdulai Jinapor says he has received two reports from the Mineral Commission and the Benjamin Aryee committee tasked to look into the Appiate explosion.

Mr. Abdulai Jinapor, who received the report a week ago indicated that his outfit has started working with some of its recommendations.

He added that the recommendations will be a springboard for major reforms in Ghana’s mining sector.

“I have received a report from the Minerals Commission and a three-member committee I constituted to undertake independent investigations into the matter, and I have begun acting on these recommendations.”

“In the course of this week, we will be updating the nation on some of the consequential actions following the report of the investigations.”

He further indicated that the sector Ministry will not only concentrate on the Appiate incident, but other similar incidents in the entire mining industry.

The Benjamin Aryee committee tasked to look into the Appiate explosion on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 presented its report to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.