Ghana’s most welcoming bank, GCB Bank, has rewarded 67 individuals in its second monthly draw for the G-Money ‘Win like a Gee’ Promo as part of efforts to appreciate and motivate G money customers and agents across the country.

G-Money is a telecommunication agnostic service that allows customers to sign up and perform all mobile money transactions irrespective of their mobile network.

Its affiliation with GCB Bank allows customers to enjoy better financial products and the safety and security of saving at a bank.

The mobile money platform is known for its services such as cash-in, cash-out, deposits, P2P transfer, airtime top-up, merchant payment, group services, voucher generation, ATM card-less withdrawal and GhQR code payments services among others. Apart from its safety and convenience, G-money also offers very competitive rates on transactions.

The 67, comprising of 20 agents and 47 customers, were rewarded with TV sets, refrigerators, blenders, microwaves, laptops, ACs and smartphones for accumulating the highest number of points for G-Money transactions conducted for the month under review.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Head of Mobile Financial Services at GCB Bank, Carl Ashie, lauded Ghanaians for their growing acceptance for the G money platform whiles urging them to carry out more transactions on the platform to increase their chances of winning big at the Grand Draw.

“G- Money, since its establishment as the mobile money arm of GCB Bank just 2 years ago, has seen remarkable growth in the number of subscriptions and transactions. For us, this goes to reaffirm the confidence and trust that many individuals have reposed in our mobile money service. Indeed, this brings us great satisfaction and I would like to encourage all G- Money customers and agents to keep transacting to increase their chances of being rewarded,” he said.

Mr. Ashie noted that the G Money platform is one of the most robust and accessible mobile money services across the country, describing it as a “key driver in the country’s financial inclusion through digital innovation agenda.”

“The G Money platform, one of the youngest mobile money platforms in the country, has become a force to reckon with owing to its high level of security, competitive rates and accessibility. Over the years, it has remained in the forefront of mobile financial services in the country,” he said.

On his part, Michael Dickson, one of the lucky winners, expressed his delight whiles commending GCB Bank for the reward:

“I have been using G-Money for 8 months now and it is the only network I use to pay my bills, send and receive money, among others. G-Money has so far proven to be very secure and reliable. I must confess that my experience on G-money has been amazing and I will keep transacting because of the convenience I enjoy and also because I want to win the ultimate prize.”

The monthly rewards in G-Money’s Win like a Gee Promotion will continue to run till the end of March this year where one G-Money customer and agent with the most accumulated points will win a brand new car each.

Simply visit the nearest GCB Bank branch or agent to sign up for G-Money and dial *422# to perform transactions and get rewarded. The more you transact, the more you build points and the higher your chances of winning a reward.