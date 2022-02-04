The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A presided over by his Worship, Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu, has granted the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, GHS100,000 bail with 3 sureties after pleading not guilty to all three counts of road traffic offenses.

The Mayor, who was on Thursday detained after his invitation to the Western Regional Police Command, has been charged with three counts of assault on public officer, offensive conduct and disturbing public peace following exchanges with Superintendent Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery snap checkpoint on February 2nd, 2022.

The Presiding Judge before granting him the GHS100,000 bail with 3 sureties and adjourning the case to March 17th gave a caution.

“The offenses are bailable, but I want to first sound a word of caution without saying the Mayor is guilty. Any person or group of persons who attempt to prevent the security agencies to perform their duties is not a friend of the State. Not because he is guilty, but the fact that he is standing in the box makes me disappointed…Having said that, I grant him a bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with three sureties and adjourn the case to 17th March“, he warned.

The woes of the Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor worsened as before he could be discharged from the box, the prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Basintale also read a second offense of two counts of charges including careless and inconsiderate driving, and causing danger to road users.

The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court Presiding Judge, His Worship Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu however granted him a self-recognizance bail for that offense to reappear on the same 17th March.

Present at the court were the wife of the MCE, the Presiding Member of the Sekondi Takoradi Metro Assembly, John Buckman, the DCE of Mpohor, Asaah Mensah; Shama DCE, Ebenezer Dadzie, and a cross-section of NPP members and sympathizers.