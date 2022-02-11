The soothsayer and her husband at the centre of the assault on a suspected wizard in Damongo were on Thursday granted bail by the Bole Magistrate Court to reappear on 3rd March 2022.

The two were arrested by the Damongo police for their involvement in the assault on Issahaku Mohammed, who was accused of wizardry on Saturday.

Issahaka Mohammed was on Saturday declared a wizard by the soothsayer, who is now in police custody with her husband.

The suspected wizard is currently on admission at the West Gonja Hospital after some residents of the Zongo community in Damongo beat him following the accusation.

Police on Tuesday arrested the soothsayer and her husband to assist in the investigation.

Youth of the area on Wednesday massed up at the police station to demand the release of the suspects.

They got highly agitated when a Citi TV and Metro arrived at the police station.

Police had to fire warning shots to disperse them when they tried attacking the journalists and arrested one of the protesters in the process.

Military officers were later deployed to the police station and the municipal assembly to assist in dispersing the youth who were massing up at both places.

The suspects on Thursday appeared before the Bole Magistrate Court where they were granted bail to reappear on 3rd March 2022.

Police say the adjournment will allow them time to assess the health status of the victim before proferring charges.