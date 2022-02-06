The Ghana Police Service says the portion of the Tema motorway that was blocked following an accident involving a gas tanker, an articulated truck, and a rigid cargo truck has been reopened.

According to the police service, the affected vehicles have been removed, allowing for a free flow of traffic.

Early on, the Ghana Police Service notified the public of a motor crash on the Accra-Tema motorway between the Shopping Mall and the toll booth.

The crash involving a gas tanker, an articulated truck, and a rigid cargo truck left the road to a single lane for motorists using the route.

The Airport Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) officers were at the scene to aid in directing, controlling, and managing the traffic.

The Ghana Fire Service was also at the scene, aiding in the safe recovery of the hazardous materials involved.

There were no casualties.

After the incident, the police in a post on social media entreated road users to be cautious or divert their paths to use the Spintex road and the Beach road to connect the N1 at Tema motorway interchange.

In a recent update, the Police Service thanked all motorists for complying with them and making their work less tedious during the incident and its aftermath.

“The Police Service wishes to thank all motorists who ply the Tema – N1 highway for their patience during the roadblock, as well as Ghana National Fire Service and Road Safety Management Service Limited crew for their quick responses to assist in securing the hazardous material and removing the vehicles, respectively.”

“Meanwhile, heavy-duty and loaded articulated vehicle drivers, and those carrying hazardous goods are cautioned to always ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, securely loaded, and use appropriate lanes with moderate speeds on our highways.”